Zander Diamont was a cult hero for Indiana football fans during his short stint as a run-first backup quarterback. He also made headlines when he quit football after his junior season, a move he announced had more to do with worries over long-term effects from head trauma than it did over issues with Kevin Wilson, who was fired around the same time amid allegations of abusive behavior towards players.

Today, in the middle of a longer (and interesting!) thread about leadership and coaching, Diamont tweeted about an unnamed former coach in the Indiana program who once praised Hitler’s leadership skills.

Coaches boasting about their past success isn’t a maintainable way of creating job security.

My first question in hiring a coach would be… “What is your track record in leading men? What would your former players say about you as a leader?” — Zander Diamont (@zanderdiamont) July 9, 2018

We’re your players better because of you or in spite of you? Yes there is a major difference.

This is one reason many coordinators can’t transition into a head coaching position. At that moment coaching isn’t about schematics it’s about emotional intelligence. — Zander Diamont (@zanderdiamont) July 9, 2018

On field success as a coordinator is cool but human connection through player motivation off the field is what separates a good coach from a great one. — Zander Diamont (@zanderdiamont) July 9, 2018

I’ll never forget when one of my coaches at Indiana referenced “Hitler” as a great leader.

Only a man keen on leading through fear could make such an ignorant claim. Especially ignorant when your quarterback is Jewish. — Zander Diamont (@zanderdiamont) July 9, 2018

Not good, though Diamont’s observation is keen. (Diamont is also on the IU Jewish Sports Wall of Fame.) Diamont didn’t name the coach, but he did clarify that it’s a coach who is no longer on the staff:

To clarify: None of this took place w the current coaching staff. I have nothing bad to say about those guys, all stand up dudes. https://t.co/uilsDaLWZq — Zander Diamont (@zanderdiamont) July 9, 2018

Then former IU receiver Dominque Booth confirmed the story:

Of course, Wilson (currently the offensive coordinator at Ohio State) isn’t named here, and hey, maybe the leader interested in leading through fear wasn’t the former head football coach fired for alleged mistreatment of players. It could have been one of his assistants. But regardless of who it was, that’s a pretty dumb comment to make.