On Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, host Alex Trebek had a bit of a snarky comment for the San Francisco Giants.

During the Tournament of Champions episode, contestant Tim Aten mentioned that he got support on Twitter from Giants outfielder Hunter Pence during his previous appearances on the show.

Trebek then took a shot at the 2017 Giants, mentioning that they weren’t World Champions this year.

Accurate statement! The Giants are, in fact, not the reigning World Champions.

Trebek was born in Ontario, but given that Jeopardy! films in southern California, he’s probably a fan of the Giants’ blood rival – the Los Angeles Dodgers. Well, they’re not the reigning World Champions either, so who really comes out of this smelly rosy?