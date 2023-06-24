The Charlotte Hornets made former Alabama standout Brandon Miller the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft last night. After doing so, NBA legend Michael Jordan sent him a clear message during a call with Miller.

This is perhaps the last draft that Jordan will be involved in with the Hornets after he finalized a sale of the team last week. Regardless, he offered a bit of advice to Miller on his way out of the organization.

“You know what happens now right?” said Jordan. “You gotta get to work dude. I’m very proud, very happy to have you.”

Miller notably offered a hot take about Jordan during the predraft process, saying that he instead views Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George as his “GOAT“.

Not all Hornets fans were thrilled with the pick over eventual No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson of the NBA G League Ignite. However, it certainly seems like Jordan was pretty happy with the organization’s decision to take Miller.

Miller comes to the Hornets organization with some very high expectations as one of the best players in college basketball last season, averaging 18.8 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds.

He will certainly need to “get to work” like Jordan said if he wants to help turn around the trajectory of the Hornets organization. Charlotte notably hasn’t made the postseason since the 2015-16 season, and hasn’t made it out of the first round of the postseason since the 2001-02 season.

