Security officers working in a parking garage in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, discovered Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a gun in his lap early Sunday morning, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The security team quickly notified police officers, and the ensuing report states police couldn’t take him for an hour while trying their public address systems and airhorns. When Bouknight regained consciousness, he started eating Doritos and refused to get out of the car before hitting a cop car in front of him, and then another behind for a total of two cars struck.

After paramedics were able to assist Bouknight, he told them he had consumed four shots of tequila. Police promptly arrested him for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was booked in the local jail for the offense.

The photo from the scene, as obtained by TMZ:

And an enhanced version showing the weapon on Bouknight’s lap, also from TMZ:

Bouknight played in Wednesday night’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs despite the arrest. He played for 14 minutes, missing all five of his attempts from the field while notching two rebounds and an assist.

Bouknight and the Hornets are next in action Friday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans. The NBA has yet to announce a punishment, if any, will befall Bouknight for the arrest.

