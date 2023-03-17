Michael Jordan
Former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is proclaimed by many as the greatest basketball player of all time. At the very least, he is in everyone’s discussion. However, he has not been the greatest owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan acquired a majority interest in the Hornets back in 2010. Since doing so, the team has only made the playoffs three times and has never made it past the first round. It now appears that his days as the team’s majority owner could be numbered.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan is engaging in “serious talks” to potentially sell his majority stake in the organization. The Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rich Schnail appear to be the likely suitors if this does happen.

Wojnarowski added that while there is no imminent deal at the moment, “significant momentum” is building toward a potential sale from Jordan.

While Jordan is obviously loved for his playing days, he has been far from the most popular owner. Many are excited that the Hornets may be getting a fresh start without Jordan.

Even if Jordan does sell the Hornets his days of ownership in professional sports are not over. Michael Jordan is also the principal owner of the 23XI Racing team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

