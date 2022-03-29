The North Carolina State Wolfpack had an extremely disappointing 2021-2022 season, going just 11-21 on the year, with a 4-16 record in conference play. It was a surprising finish given that they were picked to be in the middle of the pack by media members before the season.

A big reason for the team’s poor season was an injury to junior forward Manny Bates in the first minute of their season-opening game against Bucknell. Bates dislocated his right shoulder in the game, which ended his season before it even got started.

He came into the year with a ton of promise, leading the ACC in blocked shots in both 2019 and 2020, while also setting the NC State record for field goal percentage in 2020.

Following the unfortunate season in 2021, Bates posted a message on social media on Tuesday to announce that he would not be coming back to NC State for his senior year and will instead enter the transfer portal.

“I would like to start by saying thank you to Coach Keatts and his coaching staff for investing and believing in my abilities these past four years,” wrote Bates. “This has been such an amazing journey and I am grateful to have experienced it at this program.

“I would also like to thank Wolfpack Nation for the unbelievable amount of love that has been shown through the ups and downs of my journey here. I am forever grateful that I was able to call this place my home. It has been extremely hard to come to this decision, but after difficult talks with my family and close friends I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Bates went on to say that he wishes nothing but the best for the NC State program and his head coach moving forward.

This news was certainly difficult to hear for NC State fans, but many reached out on social media to wish him the best in the future. Others noted that this was a big loss for the Wolfpack.

Haven't missed a player more than @MannyBat35 during his time at NC State. Injuries he doesn't deserve. His in-game limits not met. This talented and competitive individual will make any team better and make a good team great. Bright future ahead of him! ✌️🤟❤ Go Pack! https://t.co/kNL9tzceai — Matthew (@MatthewTodd04) March 29, 2022

UNC and Duke in the Final Four while State, coming off a last place finish, has lost their current and future best players in the last two weeks. This is the bad place https://t.co/v5M9j4dGfw — Keenan Willard (@KeenanWRAL) March 29, 2022

Huge loss for NC State. Manny Bates is entering the transfer portal https://t.co/5PS0eJZiJ5 — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) March 29, 2022

It will certainly be interesting to monitor where Bates goes in the future, as he clearly can impact a team with the defensive prowess that he showed at NC State.

