This Weekend in NFL Stupid highlights the dumbest moments and decisions in football throughout the season. Coming out of Week 14, we’re focusing on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because you’ve gotta be really stupid to lose to a two-win opponent that commits 13 penalties.

The stupidest of the stupid

Mike Tomlin’s explanation for why Ben Roethlisberger didn’t return sooner from a rib injury might be the dumbest quote of the year.

“He probably could’ve come in a series or so sooner, but we were in a rhythm and flow of the game,” Tomlin said afterwards, per PennLive.com. “He was ready to go when he got back out there.”

Wait, what?

In four second-half series with Josh Dobbs at quarterback, the Steelers produced zero points. Dobbs completed four of nine passes. They gained three first downs (one as a result of an Oakland penalty). Dobbs threw an interception, they turned the ball over on downs and they failed to reach the Oakland 40-yard line as their lead evaporated.

It’s possible Tomlin was covering for Roethlisberger, who quite possibly didn’t feel like coming back into the game until or unless he felt it was absolutely necessary. That in itself would be stupid and selfish, but Roethlisberger stated after the game that he was “just waiting for coach to tell me when to go.”

It’s more likely that Tomlin was just being dumb and stubborn, which would make some sense for a guy who has lost each of his last nine challenges and egregiously misused his timeouts against the Raiders. My summary at Bleacher Report:

He misused his second-half timeouts, wasting one before a 3rd-and-3 play in the third quarter and then neglecting to use the remaining two when the Raiders were gladly taking the clock down late. With Pittsburgh up 21-17, Oakland had a 1st-and-goal with about 90 seconds to play, but Tomlin sat on his timeouts until it was 4th-and-goal with 25 seconds remaining. The Steelers burned their second timeout after a 3rd-and-goal incompletion, so the only timeout he did use on the drive wasn’t even for clock management. The Raiders scored on the next play, and the Steelers had way less time than they should have had on their final drive.

So yeah, the Steelers take the crown this week.

Lightning round

The Eagles got screwed, exhibit 1…

There are only Eagles in this pile along with the fumbled football, and yet they rule no clear recovery after 54 stands up w the ball. pic.twitter.com/lmTH5l60PL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 9, 2018

The Eagles got screwed, exhibit 2…

This is a sick joke @nflcommish. No chance this is offensive pass interference. Took 7 points off the board that would have tied the game. Unconscionable pic.twitter.com/V35RtPFk9M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 10, 2018

Increible error, indeed…

¡INCREÍBLE ERROR!#NFLxFOX Jaguars está de regreso en el partido gracias a esta pifia del novato Batson, que terminó con un safety para Jacksonville @FOXImpactoNFL 📲 APP: https://t.co/jyQa0d67Px

📺 FOX Sports pic.twitter.com/Cm990cw1Cc — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) December 7, 2018

It’s rare we get to call out Bill Belichick…

God I just still can’t believe Bill Belichick was dumb enough to have Gronkowski as a safety to lose on a hook and ladder all or nothing play. And I can’t believe a pro athlete can’t turn and run without almost falling over. He should’ve made the tackle. I still love you Gronk — Bradys Sixth Ring (@mthoman32) December 10, 2018

Or Russell Wilson…

Final stupid word

This is idiotic…

They ruled Jeff Driskel gave himself up and thus didn’t score here. The NFL is so stupid pic.twitter.com/nRF5hBlcf3 — Road Dogg Appreciator (@ConfirmedShoot) December 9, 2018

Referee John Hussey didn’t actually botch the call here. Instead — as he explained after the game — he was just enforcing a new rule that is designed to further protect quarterbacks. But why should we be protecting them in situations in which they actively choose NOT to be protected? This is way over the top.