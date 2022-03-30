The Seattle Seahawks have made a number of shocking moves this offseason, parting ways with two staples of the franchise in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

It seems like a full rebuild is in order for the Seahawks in 2022. Meanwhile, the moves also left Wagner without a clear landing spot for next season. Soon after his release, it was rumored that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in Wagner, in what would be a reunion between him and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

That no longer appears to be the case. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has indicated that they are no longer be pursuing Wagner.

“Obviously, Dan’s had a history with Bobby and knows him well (so) you look into it,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “He’s a great, great football player, Hall of Fame-type player. But as it turns out, it didn’t work out with us.”

While the Cowboys are likely out on Wagner, there are still a number of contending teams that have significant interest in him, including the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

Wagner will be going into his 11th NFL season next year but has clearly shown that he has a lot left in the tank, making the Pro-Bowl in 2021 for the eighth consecutive year. He has been the model of consistency over the years for the Seahawks, and if he were to go to a team like the Rams, which are in the Seahawks division, they could certainly come to regret releasing him.

[Pro Football Talk]