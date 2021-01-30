Jizz Hornkamp scored four goals in 34 minutes, prompting ‘Jizz’ to trend on Twitter, and you know what happened next
Damian Lillard beats Bulls at the buzzer
Just an absurd series of shot-making from Dame.
Four times in 34 minutes. Very impressive.
Lions send Matt Stafford to Rams for Jared Goff and multiple first-round picks
This is a big win for Stafford, first and foremost.
Cardinals acquire Nolan Arenado from Rockies, making St. Louis the one NL Central team really trying
The Cardinals take advantage of a great opportunity. The Rockies do something they should've already done.
Reviewing the NFL’s MVP Super Bowl curse
This is quite likely to be the 21st consecutive season that the NFL MVP doesn't win the Super Bowl.
Premier League and WSL to trial concussion subs starting February 6
Teams will get two additional permanent subs if there is suspicion of a head injury.
Both Royal Rumble matches are wide open and that’s what makes this great
Do you know who's winning the men's or women's Royal Rumble? Neither do I and that makes this year's show so great.
Ranking Tom Brady’s nine previous Super Bowl performances
What's Tom Brady's best Super Bowl performance?
No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafrenière’s first NHL goal is an OT winner for the Rangers
The New York Rangers selected Alexis Lafrenière with the first overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft,...
Deshaun Watson asks Texans to trade him; Can Houston make a deal or convince the quarterback to stay?
Will Watson get his wish of going to the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins?
Lovie Smith reportedly returning to NFL to be Houston Texans’ defensive coordinator
First-year head coach David Culley adds a former NFL head coach to the staff.
Houston Texans reportedly hiring David Culley to be head coach
Will this hire do anything to make Deshaun Watson happy?
Tennessee hires Josh Heupel as football coach, but Vols fans may not view him as cultural fit
Heupel coached UCF to a 12-0 season and Fiesta Bowl bid in 2018.
J.T. Realmuto returns to Phillies on five-year, $115.5 million deal
The Phillies have kept one of MLB's best catchers around.
Get ready for the wildest NFL QB carousel we’ve ever seen
Plenty of big-name quarterbacks are likely to be on the move in the 2021 NFL offseason.